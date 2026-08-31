Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record

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New Delhi: Fifteen-year-old Sooryavanshi has made history after he breaks 15 years and 157 days record of a cricketer in Duleep Trophy. He became the youngest player to score a half-century in the tournament in just 42 balls.

He breaks the 57-year-old record held by Laxman Singh who made his first fifty at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969.

However the young batsman failed to make his century and could only score 92 runs from 81 balls. During his inning he hit seven fours and seven sixes.

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Sooryavanshi missed his century by just eight runs after being caught while attempting a big shot. His dismissal ended a 161-run opening partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

A century would also have made him the youngest Duleep Trophy centurion, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

In yesterday’s match Sooryavanshi was given the responsibility to lead the team after the capatain Ishan Kishan sustained injury during the match and had to leave the field. With this responsibility he was listed as the youngest cricketer to achieve this milestone at just 15 years of age.