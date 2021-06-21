Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett welcome new born twin boys, Their names shakes the internet like a storm

World’s fatest sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett has welcomed twin boys to their family. The couple has named the twins Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

On Sunday, Bolt announced the news through an Instgram post on Father’s Day. He also shared a photo of his family including the new born twins in the post.

In the photo, bolt is seen sitting on the floor with his partner Kasi Bennett, his daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, his twin sons –Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Both captioned the post with the name of his children with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of their names.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️@kasi__b pic.twitter.com/Jck41B8j3J — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 20, 2021

However, the post does not show the time and date of the twins birth.

Bennett also posted a picture of the couple with the twins and daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and wrote “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

Olympia Lightning was born in May 2020 but the name was only announced two months later.

The names of Bolt’s children is now a hot topic on social media. One user commented, “Lightning and Thunder? Gonna be a storm around here. Congratulations” with a smiley emoji.

The fastest man in history, Bolt holds the world records for 100 metres and 200 metres. He is the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympics.