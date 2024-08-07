US wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs demands silver medal for Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: US wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs has demanded silver medal for Vinesh Phogat.

The disqualification of Phogat before the final has caused an uproar not only in India but across the global wrestling community.

Jordan Burroughs, a six-time World Championship gold medalist and a gold medalist at the London 2012 Olympics took to X platform and suggested some changes and wrote, “Give Vinesh the Silver medal”. He stressed that these rule change could prevent such situations in the future.

Here is what the legend wrote on his X handle –

Proposed Immediate Rule Changes for UWW:

1.) 1kg second Day Weight Allowance.

2.) Weigh-ins pushed from 8:30am to 10:30am.

3.) Forfeit will occur in future finals if opposing finalist misses weight.

4.) After a semifinal victory, both finalists’ medals are secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day.

And he finally wrote —

5.) Give Vinesh the Silver medal.