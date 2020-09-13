New York: Twenty-two year-old Japanese tennis player, Naomi Osaka won the women’s singles title of the US Open 2020 on Saturday after she defeated her Belorussian opponent Victoria Azarenka in the final game at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Centre at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Osaka won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 53 minutes.

She won the US Open title for the second time and the Grand Slam title for the third time after her victory today.

“In the end all I focus on is what I can control on the tennis court. That’s what I did in 2018 final. I feel like that’s what I did this time,” she said as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

Osaka had defeated Serena Williams to win her first US Open title in 2018.