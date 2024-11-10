Upcoming ICC Champions Trophy Event in Pakistan cancelled

The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to be played next year in Pakistan’s Lahore has been cancelled. The major event was scheduled to be played on November 11 in Lahore. However, the board has decided to cancel the Champions Trophy following schedule issues after BCCI announced that India will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the game.

According to reports, ICC initially planed to host an event and announce the event. They even planned to make a 100-day countdown to the Champions Trophy. However, all plans have been postponed due to complications in scheduling.

An insider told that the schedule is not confirmed, and they are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule.” So, the game scheduled might once again be announced through channels once again.

Meanwhile, another official clarified that the event is still in the works and would be rescheduled because of Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now.

Moreover, reports pointed out that the problems may have arisen due to the complications regarding India’s participation in the tournament. There was uncertainty concerning their travel to Pakistan and later BCCI also confirmed they can’t travel to the neighboring country. Another reason stated is the declining weather conditions in the city of Lahore.

Ever since the ICC awarded the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan, there have been concerns over India’s participation in the marquee event given the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The BCCI intimating to the ICC about its inability to travel to Pakistan would leave the PCB with no option but to organise the Champions Trophy in the ‘Hybrid Model’. However, board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a press conference that his board had not received any official communication from the BCCI.

