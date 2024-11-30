U19 Asia Cup: Shahzib Khan and bowlers storm Pakistan to victory over India by 43 runs

Dubai: Shahzaib Khan’s exceptional knock and the bowlers’ collective effort guided Pakistan to a 43-run victory over arch-rivals India in their opening clash of the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 282 runs, Indian openers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi stepped out to begin the innings.

India lost two quick wickets at the score of 28 in the fourth and fifth overs. Mhatre was dismissed after scoring 20, while Suryavanshi followed shortly, contributing just 1 run.

After the early setbacks, Andre Siddarth and Mohamed Amaan attempted to steady the innings, adding a 23-run partnership. However, Siddarth was dismissed for 15 in the 12th over with the team score at 51.

Amaan fell next, contributing 16 runs before being dismissed by Usman Khan in the 21st over when the team total stood at 81.

Kiran Chormale joined Nikhil Kumar at the crease but could only add 20 runs before being dismissed, leaving India at 134.

Nikhil Kumar played a standout knock of 67 runs off 77 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes, before he was dismissed with the score at 174.

India’s innings quickly unravelled, losing Harvansh Singh and Samarth Nagaraj off consecutive deliveries at 182. The ninth wicket fell at 190, and India were eventually bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs, losing the match by 43 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Saad Baig won the toss and opted to bat first. The team posted a competitive total of 281/7 in their allotted 50 overs, led by a brilliant 159 off 147 balls from Shahzaib Khan, which included 10 sixes and five fours. Usman Khan contributed 60 off 94 balls, while Mohammad Riazullah added 27 runs from 33 balls.

For India, Samarth Nagaraj claimed three wickets, Ayush Mhatre picked up two, and Yudhajit Guha and Kiran Chormale took one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan U19: 281/7 in 50 overs (Shahzaib Khan 159, Usman Khan 60, Samarth Nagaraj 3/45)

India U19: 238 all out in 47.1 overs (Nikhil Kumar 67, Mohamed Amaan 30, Ali Raza 3/36).

(ANI)