Twitter abuzz as India take on WI in Cuttack ODI

Cuttack: As India took on West Indies in the third ODI here on Sunday, cricket fans on Twitter tweeted in support of their respective cricketing icons.

After India won the toss and opted to bowl in the series decider, #INDvsWI trended with 2,728 tweets. Fans posted pictures of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others.

A fan of batsman Rohit Sharma wrote: “All the best @ImRo45 and Team India for today’s match…#INDvsWI #RohitSharma.”

One fan was amused after India won the toss. “Finally, Virat Kohli wins toss,” he wrote.

Another fan posted: “Expecting this one to be a close contest!! Shardul looks in good shape!! West Indies must aim for 300 plus as dew factor will certainly help India during the chase!!”

A Twitter user posted a meme of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with a caption: After Virat’s wicket, Iyer & Pant to Pressure: Oh God, it is coming towards me.”

One fan congratulated Navdeep Saini for making his One-Day International debut in the Cuttack match.