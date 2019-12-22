Twitter
Cuttack: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and West Indies' skipper Kieron Pollard during the toss ahead of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, on Dec 22, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Twitter abuzz as India take on WI in Cuttack ODI

By IANS

Cuttack: As India took on West Indies in the third ODI here on Sunday, cricket fans on Twitter tweeted in support of their respective cricketing icons.

After India won the toss and opted to bowl in the series decider, #INDvsWI trended with 2,728 tweets. Fans posted pictures of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others.

A fan of batsman Rohit Sharma wrote: “All the best @ImRo45 and Team India for today’s match…#INDvsWI #RohitSharma.”

One fan was amused after India won the toss. “Finally, Virat Kohli wins toss,” he wrote.

Related News
Sports

Cuttack ODI: India elect to field, Saini makes ODI debut

State

Virat & co. enjoy at pool ahead of Cuttack ODI #Watch

Sports

 Shreyas Iyer on 3rd ODI to be played in Barabati, Cuttack…

Sports

Gambhir writes to police on death threats

Another fan posted: “Expecting this one to be a close contest!! Shardul looks in good shape!! West Indies must aim for 300 plus as dew factor will certainly help India during the chase!!”

A Twitter user posted a meme of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with a caption: After Virat’s wicket, Iyer & Pant to Pressure: Oh God, it is coming towards me.”

One fan congratulated Navdeep Saini for making his One-Day International debut in the Cuttack match.

 

You might also like
Sports

Cuttack ODI: India elect to field, Saini makes ODI debut

State

Virat & co. enjoy at pool ahead of Cuttack ODI #Watch

Sports

 Shreyas Iyer on 3rd ODI to be played in Barabati, Cuttack tomorrow

Sports

Gambhir writes to police on death threats

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.