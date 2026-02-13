Trishul-shaped floodlights installed in Varanasi cricket stadium, look

Advertisement

Varanasi: The International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi which is entirely built on lord Shiva theme has installed trishul-shaped floodlights in Ganjari, near the banks of the Ganga.

Apart from trishul-shaped floodlights, it also has crescent-shaped roof cover, and entrance of Belpatra-shaped metallic sheets and a damru-style dome.

The uniqueness of the stadium is something which people talk about and has developed a different level of craze and fandom in people.

The outlook details of the stadium has grabbed huge attention and is being captured and surfaced on social media by the people.

The inner body of the stadium has also amazed and surprised people as the seating arrangement of the cricket stadium is inspired by the ghats of the Ganga.

The stadium is still in the making and is all set to become one of India’s most visually striking cricket venues with a combination of world-class sporting infrastructure and the spiritual essence of the holy city, celebrating but cricket and culture.

Varanasi a city in Uttar Pradesh was founded by Lord Shiva According to Hindu mythology and is also known as ‘Shivji ki Nagri’. The city is also known as the city of temples with around 2,000 temples.

Have a look:

FLOODLIGHT AT VARANASI INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E1vkvql1SZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2026