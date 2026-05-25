Travis Head’s Wife Jessica faces abuse after Virat Kohli incident in SRH vs RCB match

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New Delhi: Travis Head’s Wife Jessica faces abuse after Virat Kohli incident in SRH vs RC he Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The two cricketers Virat Kohli and Travis Head got into an unexpected personal battle on grounds during SRH vs RCB three days ago. SRH secured victory in that day’s clash.

Following the match, when the players were lined up for a handshake, Kohli ignored and turned down Travis’s handshake. This incident set the internet on fire and assumptions were made by the fans regarding Kohli being unhappy with Travis’s antics in the middle.

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Then people came up with their ugly side of fandom, trying to bring down and drag family of the player that was involved in the incident. Similar thing happened here, Kohli’s fans decided to drag the SRH batter’s wife Jessica into the matter.

This is not the first time where the family or the spouse of the player were dragged or criticized due to the player’s aggression or fault on the ground.

Irfan Pathan, the commentator said Kohli ignored the handshake with Travis Head because of an on-field spat while Kohli was batting. Kohli was sledging Head for not bowling, calling him out for not being an “Impact Player” that match and telling him to “come and bowl a few deliveries.” The banter and aggression during the game carried over, leading to the snubbed handshake after the match. Pathan noted it could’ve been avoided, but added that this kind of on-field aggression is normal and “it happens.”