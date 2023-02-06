Tour of South Africa was a good season opener, says Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita

New Delhi: A week since their return from the Tour of South Africa where the Indian women’s hockey team took on the hosts in a four-match series and also played World No.1 Netherlands in three friendly matches, captain Savita remarked that the team has made a positive start to the new season this year.

Against South Africa, India won 5-1, 7-0 and 4-0 and drew 2-2 in the last game and against Netherlands they lost the three friendlies 1-3.

“It’s a very important year for us as we are aiming for direct qualification for Paris Olympics by winning the Asian Games. Last time, we came so close to winning the Gold, losing only by a goal to Japan but this year we are optimistic, particularly because we have got some very good international exposure over the last few years and we are way more confident and aggressive in crunch matches,” Savita expressed.

“We have begun the year quite positively, winning three matches and a draw against South Africa followed by good matches against the Netherlands. The tour also helped us bond better as a team, we went around Cape Town – a beautiful city and the team really enjoyed being out there,” she added.

The Indian women’s team will return to SAI, Bengaluru for National Camp starting February 12. In the six-week camp, the team will focus on their strength and conditioning, apart from improvising on some of the technical aspects of the game after thoroughly reviewing their recent performance in Cape Town.

“Chief Coach Janneke will once again review our performance in Cape Town and we will have individual as well as team meetings to analyse the areas that need to improve. I believe the next six months ahead of Asian Games is going to be quite exciting with each player wanting to showcase their best and make the Asian Games squad,” Savita signed off.