Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the suspension of Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat for 18 months for breaching the anti-doping regulations.

Due to the temporary suspension, Pramod will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. Informing about the news, the BWF said in a statement, “On March 1, 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months.”

“Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024,” the statement further read.

It is worth mentioning here Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men’s singles SL3 category, defeating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

This was his fourth medal. Earlier, he won the same medal thrice in 2015, 2019, and 2022. He also has a men’s doubles gold medal to his name at the global championships in 2013. However, he won’t be able to defend his titles this time around.