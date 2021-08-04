Tokyo Olympics Women’s hockey: India lose semifinal 1-2 to Argentina, to play for bronze

By WCE 5
Photo IANS

Tokyo: The Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of winning a gold medal on their maiden entry into the knockout stages ended in a 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

It looked like India’s fairy-tale run, that saw them reach the semifinals after losing their first three matches, will continue when drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur put them ahead in the second minute but Argentina’s skipper Maria Noel Barrionuevo scored a brace to help her team emerge 2-1 winners and reach the final.

India will play Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.

