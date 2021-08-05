Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Silver

Tokyo: Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya brings Silver Medal for India after losing to ROC’s Zavur Uguev a two-time World Championships gold medallist in the final of the 57kg category of men’s freestyle wrestling.

Ravi becomes the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to express his pride over Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics.