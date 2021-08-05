Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Silver

By KalingaTV Bureau
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Image Courtesy: IANS

Tokyo: Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya brings Silver Medal for India after losing to ROC’s Zavur Uguev a two-time World Championships gold medallist in the final of the 57kg category of men’s freestyle wrestling.

Ravi becomes the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games.

Related News

Howrah Bridge shimmers in Olympic colours ahead of the games

Shooter Deepak Kumar wins bronze in Asian Championships,…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to express his pride over Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

 

You might also like
COVID 19

Govt is considering to cut down Covishield doses gap for 45 and above

State

Odisha CM hails Indian hockey team’s spectacular game

Nation

Rajasthan: 8 arrested on charges of sextortion, cat phishing

Sports

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya repeatedly bitten by opponent during match at Tokyo…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.