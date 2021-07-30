Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to enter semifinals

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu . (Photo: IANS)

Badminton ace player PV Sindhu has reached the semifinals of the women’s singles badminton competition by beating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in quarterfinals on Friday in the ongoing  Tokyo Olympics games.

PV Sindhu put in a terrific performance by winning the first game with 21-13, followed by 22-20 in 56 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Sindhu dominated her Japanese rival at the net, created points with her disguised shots, and completed straight game wins. This has assured one more medal for India’s at the Olympic Games.

The Indian 26-year-old Indian shuttler from Hyderabad was in total control of the first game and then quelled a strong fightback by Akane to reach the semifinals of the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain also defeated Nien-Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout of Women’s Welterweight (64-69kg) category and entered the semifinals. The win also helped Lovlina assure India of at least a bronze medal.

The Indian women’s hockey team also won their match against Ireland with 1-0 win.

Sprinter Dutee Chand also missed out on qualification for the 100m semifinals as she finished the race with 45th overall in her heats.

