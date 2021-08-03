Tokyo Olympics: India lose to Belgium in semifinals men’s hockey

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team loses to Belgium in the semi-final match at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Belgium defeated India 5-2.

Belgium started on a strong note as it scored the first goal by Luypaert in the second minute of the play. However, Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal for India and also helped in equalising the scoreline. India took the lead by scoring the second goal which was scored by Mandeep but once again Belgium had scored the equaliser from a penalty corner scored by Hendrickx.

In the 38th minute, Sumit was charged by Van Doren in the circle and India won a PC. Harmanpreet’s attempt was foiled by the Belgian first rusher.

Belgium broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter, after their top scorer Hendrickx scored two goals and taking his tally to 14 goals in the tournament.

India’s last appearance in the final of the Olympics came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, where they went on to win their last of the eight gold medals.

The Indian team will now be looking forward to play for the bronze medal.