Tokyo Olympics: India lose bronze medal match to Great Britain in Women’s hockey

Pic Courtesy: Drag flick Twitter

Tokyo: Indian women’s hockey team on Friday lost the fairy tale match to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal playoff match in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indians played their hearts out, storming back after trailing 0-2 to take the lead but could not maintain the tempo as Great Britain scored the winner in the fourth quarter to claim the bronze medal, their third medal in three Olympic Games starting from London 2012.

Gurjit Kaur’s brace of goals and one by Vandana Katariya went in vain as Great Britain struck through Elen Rayer, Sarah Robertson, Hottie Webb Pearne and Grace Baldson to seal victory.

