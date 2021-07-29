Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar makes a historic win, beats Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown

By WCE 1

Tokyo: Indian boxer Satish Kumar eased into the quarterfinals by defeating Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown in the men’s super heavy (+91kg) in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year old Satish has made debut in the Tokyo Olympics and he got through a comfortable win.

Related News

Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men’s hockey

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu creates history, wins silver…

Satish would fight up against Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, the reigning World and Asian champion in the next match.

He holds a silver medal in 2018 Commonwealth Games and he dominated with his right hand and allowed Brown to repeatedly make a mistake of lunging him with a little balance.

You might also like
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: India beat Argentina 3-1 in men’s hockey group match, reach…

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, Men’s Hockey Team Enter Quarterfinals

Sports

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Olympic Games

Sports

Tokyo Olympics Badminton: PV Sindhu thrashes Hong Kong’s Cheung 21-9, 21-16

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.