Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar makes a historic win, beats Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown

Tokyo: Indian boxer Satish Kumar eased into the quarterfinals by defeating Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown in the men’s super heavy (+91kg) in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year old Satish has made debut in the Tokyo Olympics and he got through a comfortable win.

Satish would fight up against Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, the reigning World and Asian champion in the next match.

He holds a silver medal in 2018 Commonwealth Games and he dominated with his right hand and allowed Brown to repeatedly make a mistake of lunging him with a little balance.