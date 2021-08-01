Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar loses to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals

Tokyo: India’s hope for a medal in men’s individual boxing has come to an end. Satish Kumar has lost to World Champion Jalaov of Uzbekistan in a one-sided contest in men’s super heavyweight (+91kg) category on Sunday.

Taking the ring with multiple stitches on his forehead and chin after sustaining cuts in the pre-quarters, Satish lost 0-5 but the scoreline was not reflective of his brave performance.

Satish sustained two cuts during his pre-quarterfinal showdown against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown.

Jalolov will now face either Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke or France’s Mourad Fraaliev in the final four.

Satish is the first Indian super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete at the Olympics. Earlier on Thursday, Satish progressed into the quarter-finals after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 by a split decision of 4-1.