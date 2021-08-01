Tokyo Olympics: All eyes on men’s hockey team, PV Sindhu

New Delhi, July 31: If you’ve been following the Olympic action, here’s what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Sunday, August 1.

Badminton

5:00 p.m. Women’s singles Bronze Medal Match — PV Sindhu v He Bing Jiao

Hockey

5:30 p.m. Men’s Quarter-finals — India v Great Britain

Golf

4:11 a.m. Men’s Round 4 — Udayan Mane

5:55 a.m. Men’s round 4 — Anirban Lahiri

Boxing

9:36 a.m. Men’s +91 kg Quarter-finals — Satish Kumar v Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB)

Equestrian

5:18 a.m. Eventing — Cross Country -Individual — Fouaad Mirza

OTHER KEY EVENTS

Athletics

7:05 a.m. Women’s Shot Put

3:40 p.m. Men’s High Jump Final

4:45 p.m. Women’s Triple Jump Final

6:20 p.m. Men’s 100m Final

Badminton

5:50 p.m. Women’s singles gold medal match

Swimming

7:00 a.m. Men’s 50m Freestyle final

7:07 a.m. Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

7:14 a.m. Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final

7:45 a.m. Women’s 4x100m Medley relay Final

8:01 a.m. Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final

Tennis

11:20 a.m. onwards Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Followed by Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Followed by Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Watch all this action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony SIX SD & HD (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Doordarshan will also show Olympics on its territorial and DTH services.