Tokyo Olympics 2021: Sindhu beats Bing Jiao to win bronze medal

India’s PV Sindhu won bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021 by beating Bing Jiao. She won the bronze medal after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women’s singles match.

India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver medal in the Games.

With today’s win Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She had won her historic silver medal at Rio Olympics in 2016.