Tokyo Olympics 2021: Sindhu beats Bing Jiao to win bronze medal

By WCE 1
PV Sindhu
File Photo

India’s PV Sindhu won bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021 by beating Bing Jiao. She won the bronze medal after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women’s singles match.

Related News

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu creates history, wins silver…

India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver medal in the Games.

With today’s win Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She had won her historic silver medal at Rio Olympics in 2016. 

You might also like
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: French boxer disqualified for headbutt, sits on ringside in protest

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: All eyes on men’s hockey team, PV Sindhu

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar loses to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in…

Sports

Olympics hockey: India women’s team makes maiden entry into quarterfinals

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.