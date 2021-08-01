Tokyo Olympics 2021: India Men’s Hockey Team enters semifinals after 41 years

Tokyo: Indian men’s hockey team defeated Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday and enter the semifinals after 41 years.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian team defeated Great Britain 3-1 and secured last-four berth, which had eluded them since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V. Baskaran had won the eighth gold medal for the country.

Dilpreet Singh (7th min), Gurjant Singh (12th min) and Hardik Singh (57th min) scored goals for India.

India will now face World Champions Belgium on August 3rd in the semifinal.