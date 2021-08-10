Tokyo Olympics 2020: Participants from Odisha get resounding welcome at Bhubaneswar airport, Watch

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Tokyo Olympics participants from Odisha, who represented India at the recently concluded biggest sporting event, got a resounding welcome on their arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Four hockey players from Odisha namely Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were given a warm welcome at Bhubaneswar airport in the presence of Odisha sports minister Tusharkanti Behera, secretary Vineel Krishna, former Indian Hockey captain Dilip Tirkey and others.

While the Men’s Hockey team won the bronze medal by defeating Germany 5-4, the women’s team members entered the semifinal of the Olympics hockey match for the first time. The women team narrowly failed to get bronze medal as they lost 4-3 to defending champion Great Britain.

