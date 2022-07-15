Tokyo named to host 2025 World Athletics Championships

Tokyo has been selected to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the World Athletics Council announced on Thursday.

“Within an extremely strong field of candidates Tokyo offered a compelling bid,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said after the decision of WA’s ruling Council.

“I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the JAAF in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo.”

Nairobi, Singapore and Silesia had also bid for the championships, while Budapest will host the 2023 event. Tokyo scored the highest of the four candidates in the bid evaluation across the four focused areas, that is potential for a powerful narrative, revenue-generating opportunities for World Athletics, a destination that will enhance the international profile of the sport, and an appropriate climate.

As one of the largest athletics stadiums in the world, the main stadium facilities in Tokyo are best in class and likely to present the best opportunity for athlete success at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.