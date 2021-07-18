Tokyo Olympics Games: Two athletes test positive for COVID-19 in Olympic Village

By WCE 6
Tokyo Olympics covid
Image Credit: IANS

A day after the first COVID-19 case was reported from the Tokyo Olympics games Village, two new cases have surfaced on Sunday.

As per officials statement, two athletes have become the first to test positive for the coronavirus , just days before the opening of the Games.

The Olympics was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Japan is already battling a surge of infections and is fearing the Olympics may bring new cases to the country.

A daily tally of new cases revealed two athletes tested positive in the Village and one elsewhere. Yesterday, an unidentified person, who was not an athlete, became the first person in the Village to be infected with COVID-19.

The Olympic Village will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak when the 2020 Games will finally get started.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held largely behind closed doors to prevent infections this year.

You might also like
Sports

Upcoming series against India without seniors a major challenge: SL ODI captain…

State

Cuttack: Football referee, former news editor of ‘The Samaj’ Shyamakanta Patnaik no…

Sports

WI vs AUS 5th T20I: Evin Lewis smashes 34-ball 79

Sports

Tokyo Olympics Village reports first COVID-19 case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.