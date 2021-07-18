Tokyo Olympics Games: Two athletes test positive for COVID-19 in Olympic Village

A day after the first COVID-19 case was reported from the Tokyo Olympics games Village, two new cases have surfaced on Sunday.

As per officials statement, two athletes have become the first to test positive for the coronavirus , just days before the opening of the Games.

The Olympics was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Japan is already battling a surge of infections and is fearing the Olympics may bring new cases to the country.

A daily tally of new cases revealed two athletes tested positive in the Village and one elsewhere. Yesterday, an unidentified person, who was not an athlete, became the first person in the Village to be infected with COVID-19.

The Olympic Village will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak when the 2020 Games will finally get started.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held largely behind closed doors to prevent infections this year.