Hardik Pandya offers prayers, shaves head during his visit to Tirumala

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New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen with a completely shaved head during his visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

He visited the temple with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, and both offered prayers wearing traditional white clothes.

Many devotees shave their heads at the temple as a sign of faith and devotion. However, Hardik has not explained why he shaved his head.

The visit comes as Hardik is recovering from an injury and is expected to return to international cricket soon. Fans believe this could mark a fresh beginning for him.

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The temple is constructed in Dravidian architecture and is believed to be constructed over a period of time starting from 300 CE. Venkateswara is believed as a form of Vishnu who appeared on earth to save and protect mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. The other names of Venkateswara swamy is Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa.

Look at the post here:

HARDIK PANDYA AT TIRUMALA 😍 [📸: Nature of Tirupati] pic.twitter.com/LCbdemuQ26 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2026

Also Read: Badminton player PV Sindhu visits the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala