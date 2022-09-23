Tirkey will take hockey to new height, says Odisha CM

Congratulating newly elected Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he is sure that the new president, who himself has an illustrious career as a hockey player, will take the game to new heights.

“Congratulate @DilipTirkey- former Hockey Team Captain from #Odisha, on being elected as the President of @TheHockeyIndia. I am sure, being an illustrious player himself from the cradle of Indian hockey, he will take the game to new heights. Wish him all the very best,” Patnaik said in a tweet.

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Secretary R. Vineel Krishna also congratulated Tirkey on being elected to the top post in Indian hockey.

Stating it is a proud moment for Odisha, Krishan said, “Under his leadership, I am sure there will be new momentum towards hockey development in the country.”

Notably, former India hockey captain and a member of the 1998 Asian Games gold medal-winning side, Dilip Tirkey, on Friday elected as the Hockey India (HI) president, after two others, who had filed nominations for the post, withdrew before the elections.

Tirkey became the first hockey player from Odisha, who was elected for the top post.

Tirkey, who made his international debut in 1995 against England and represented India in three Olympics – Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004).

He has won 412 international caps. He has also represented India in several World Cups, Asian Games, Asia Cups and Champions Trophy.

After his retirement from international hockey in 2010, Tirkey was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as one of the three Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates.

Prior to that, he was working as chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. He is currently serving as the chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council that works for the development of grassroots hockey in Odisha.