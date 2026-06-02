Tim David faces one match suspension for IPL 2027, know reason

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Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David is suspended for throwing ice bag at umpire in IPL 2026 final match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Following the incident, as part of the punishment, David will miss his team’s opening match of IPL 2027, having been suspended for one match.

David was sanctioned for throwing an ice bag in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon during the IPL 2026 final match.

An statement was issued by the IPL yesterday confirming that David had also been fined 50 percent of his match fee and received two demerit points for the Level 1 offence.

The Australian was found to be in breach of Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The clause states that a player must not throw a ball or any other cricket equipment at or toward any player, team official, umpire, match referee, or any other person, in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during a match.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the first innings of the final. In an event of falling of a wicket, David was heard throwing an ice bag toward the umpire Nitin Menon.

David accepted the offence and the penalty imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath.

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In addition to the fine and the two demerit points, the consequence of the offense also came to be heavier as it was David’s third Level 1 offense this season, having been awarded 1 demerit point for an offense in Match 20 and 2 demerit points for a similar offense in Match 54.

In addition to this offence, the count for David now stood at five demerit points in the current season which invoked a suspension for one match as per the IPL disciplinary laws.

This penalty has come at the end of what was a successful season for the batter, as well as his team, RCB, who ended their campaign on a high by winning the final match against the Gujarat Titans and clinching the IPL 2026 title. However, their triumph has been overshadowed by the penalty imposed on their Australian middle-order batter.

Watch the video here:

🚨 TIM DAVID BANNED FOR RCB’S IPL 2027 OPENER! 🚨 Threw an ice bag towards umpire Nitin Menon. Slapped with 50% match fee fine + 2 demerit points. Reached 5 demerit points, triggering an automatic suspension. 💔 RCB finally won the IPL, and now the celebration hangover has… — The King 👑 (@lordkings_x) June 1, 2026