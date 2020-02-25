Shahid Afridi
(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Till Modi is in power, Indo-Pak relation can’t improve, says Afridi

By IANS
0 11

Lahore: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thinking is “inclined towards negativity” and till the time he is in power in India, the relationship between the two hostile Asian neighbours cannot improve.

“Till Modi is in power, I don’t think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians, understood the way Modi thinks. His thinking is inclined towards negativity,” Afridi said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan when asked if bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan can resume.

“Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And that is not what we want.”

Related News

Six SC judges down with swine flu; judge wears mask to court

Nirbhaya Rape Case: Decision to hang the culprits to be…

Man killed on highway, body mutilated by rushing vehicles…

BJP leader caught in love triangle

“People from either side of the border want to travel to each other’s country. I don’t understand what Modi wants to do and what his agenda really is,” he added.

The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series.

India’s last visit to Pakistan was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid’s tenure as captain.

Ever since the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the two cricket powerhouses only face each other during ICC tournaments.

You might also like
Nation

Six SC judges down with swine flu; judge wears mask to court

Nation

Nirbhaya Rape Case: Decision to hang the culprits to be heard on 5th March

Nation

Man killed on highway, body mutilated by rushing vehicles for 12 hours

Nation

BJP leader caught in love triangle

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.