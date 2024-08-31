This cricketer says reading namaz brings him more peace than scoring a century

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings player Sameer Rizvi is in limelight for his controversial statement in a recent interview. The player revealed that he gets more inner peace by reading Namaz than scoring a century.

In the interview, Rizvi shared that he is a devoutly religious individual and recites Namaz daily without fail. He added that the inner peace he gets from prayer surpasses even the satisfaction of scoring a century.

He thanked MS Dhoni for teaching him the importance of maintaining composure in all situations. He also mentioned other popular cricketer during his interview and expressed his admiration form them. He revealed that he like how Virat remains humble and approachable individual, despite his legendary status in the cricketing world.

Rizvi also praised the welcoming atmosphere of the Chennai Super Kings and revealed that he wants to play for the team in the future as well.

While discussing his carrer, he stated that he has not any discussion about his stay at the Chennai Super Kings team for now. And he emphasized that he just wants the team to provide him with ample opportunities to showcase his skills, despite which team he is in. He also said that the price tag a team attaches to him is not his primary concern. He only wants to showcase his talent.

Sameer Rizvi was bought for INR 8.4 crores by Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. In the IPL 2024, he scored only 51 runs in 8 matches. Despite this lacking performance, Rizvi remains optimistic about his future prospects.

He is currently playing as the captain of the Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League. Rizvi has demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring 137 runs in 3 matches at an impressive average of over 45. His previous season was marked by two centuries, further solidifying his reputation as a talented cricketer.