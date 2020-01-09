Tendulkar pulls Ganguly’s leg over fitness on social media

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has pulled long time teammate and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s leg on social media over a picture of a fitness session which the latter had posted.

Former India captain Ganguly shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in a field after a fitness session. He captioned the picture and wrote: “A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshning.”

Tendulkar brought out his funny side in a cheeky reply to the post, saying: “Well done Dadi! Kya baat hai!”

Ganguly reverted, referring to him as a ‘fitness freak. He wrote: “Thank u champion, always was a fitness freak .. u remember the great training days?”

To that, Tendulkar was tongue in cheek as he replied: “Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’.”

Ganguly and Tendulkar have amassed 6,609 runs together as an opening pair in 136 innings at an average of 49.32.

