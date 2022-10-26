Team India upset after being served cold food in Sydney

Sydney: The Indian cricket team reportedly are not happy with the after-practice food that was severed cold to them. After a win against Pakistan, the team went to Sydney for it’s second match against the Netherlands. The team was served cold food which was a custom sandwich.

A source from BCCI told to a popular news agency that the food that was offered to the Indian Cricket Team was not good and they even informed about the cold food that served after practice match. The was served with one sandwich only which is not sufficient for the players after an intense practice session, told a source from BCCI to a new agency.

According to the sources, ICC is providing all the meals to the teams during T20 World Cup. But ICC is not serving any hot food. It is also noted that, in the bilateral series, the association that hosts is the in-charge for catering and serves hot Indian meals to the team India but ICC has the same rule for all the countries.

On the other side, team India is not participating in net practice today as the stadium is quite distanced from the venue where the team is staying. It would approximately take around 45 minutes or more to reach the stadium.

As per reports, the practice session was about to held at Blacktown in Sydney which is forty-five minutes away from the hotel.

Team India will play it’s next match on October 27 against the Netherlands in Sydney.