Team India squad for Sri Lanka tour announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead T20 team

Mumbai: The Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I Squad for three matches as Rohit Sharma has earlier announced his retirement from the short format of the game.

Sharma will captain the Indian ODI team in all the three matches against Sri Lanka.

T20I Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Notably, the T20I series will begin from July 27 in Pallekele and concludes on July 30. The ODIs will be played in Colombo, starting on August 2.