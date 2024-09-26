WATCH: Team India reaches Kanpur, to play 2nd test against Bangladesh from September 27

Kanpur: The Indian team has reached Kanpur to play the second Test match against Bangladesh. The Indian team was given a warm welcome here. When the players reached the hotel, a garland rudraksh and tilak was waiting to welcome them. The video of which is going viral on social media.

The Indian team will play the second Test match on September 27 at the Green Park Stadium. India won the match played in Chennai by 280 runs and lead the series by 1-0.

However, Virat Kohli has also reached Kanpur for the second Test. Kohli was also given a warm welcome at the hotel. Crowds of people gathered to see Virat. Seeing the crowd of fans, Virat thanked everyone. Virat could not do anything special in the Chennai Test. He scored only six and 17 runs in two innings.

Here is the list of probable players from each side:

Here are the probable India Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Here are the probable Bangladesh Playing XI : Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

There might be changes because the Nagpur pitch is more adaptable to spinners and they shall be more effective. Low bounce is expected from the pitch.

