Team India in Pune ahead of 2nd test versus New Zealand

Pune (Maharashtra): Team India arrived in Pune ahead of second test versus New Zealand said reports. The test match shall be held from October 24. The Men’s Selection Committee of BCCI added Washington Sundar to the India squad for the remainder of the Test series against New Zealand, said reports.

The official press release of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) read, “The Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday added Mr. Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the remainder of the IDFC First Bank Test series against New Zealand.”

The press release further informed that, “(Mr) Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test.” The release then talked about the, “India’s updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand (shall include the following) Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.”

It is worth mentioning here that, India lost the first test to New Zealand by eight wickets in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. This was New Zealand’s first win on Indian soil since 1988 that is in 36 long years. the second test match shall start in Pune from October 24. Further detailed reports awaited in the team India in Pune matter.