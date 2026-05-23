Team India depart for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Indian women’s cricket team, on Saturday, departed for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The Women in Blue departed from Mumbai, where they received a send-off from fans.

India, led by veteran Harmanpreet Kaur, has been placed in Group 1 at the Women’s T20 World Cup, alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Their campaign will begin against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

After playing Pakistan, India will take on the Netherlands in Leeds before heading to Manchester to face South Africa. They will then remain in Manchester for their next match against Bangladesh, followed by a clash with Australia in London on June 28.

Ahead of the World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur said Team India has the potential to win the World Cup, stressing that the team should stay balanced without pressure or overconfidence and focus simply on playing good T20 cricket.

Advertisement

“I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket,” she said.

Before the World Cup, India Women will also feature in three T20Is against England in England. They will play the series opener on May 28 and then play the second T20I on May 30 before playing the third match of the series on June 2.

In their most recent T20I assignment, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India faced a disappointing 4-1 defeat against South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt.

India squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

(ANI)

Also Read:J-K: Rajouri’s Mohammad Yasser receives grand welcome after clinching gold at U-15 Asian…