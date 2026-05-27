Tamil Nadu Sports Minister gives Rs 10 lakh aid to chess GM R Vaishali

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Chennai: Minister for Public Works and Sports, Aadhav Arjuna, today presented a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to Tamil Nadu chess player and a grandmaster, R Vaishali, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium as financial assistance for participating in international competitions, according to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Sports Ministry.

R Vaishali, younger sister of the Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, clinched the FIDE Women’s Candidates title after defeating Kateryna Lagno in the final round at the FIDE Candidates 2026 in Cyprus. The 24-year-old ace Chess player has now secured her place in the Women’s World Championship match, where she will face reigning champion Ju Wenjun later this year.

Aadhav Arjuna said that the government is taking several initiatives to help athletes from Tamil Nadu win medals at international and global competitions. He added that talented sportspersons are being identified and given need-based support for their training and competitive requirements.

“Several initiatives are being undertaken to help sportspersons from Tamil Nadu win medals at international and global-level competitions. In particular, talented athletes are being identified and provided with need-based assistance related to their sporting requirements and competitions,” the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister stated.

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He said that under the Champions Development Scheme (CDS), national-level gold medallists under 20 receive up to Rs 4 lakh annually in financial support for equipment, uniforms, overseas training, and international competition exposure. He added that under the Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS), athletes with international medal potential are given up to Rs 12 lakh per year to support training, equipment, and participation in global events.

“Under the Champions Development Scheme (CDS), national-level gold medal winners under the age of 20 are selected and provided with need-based assistance of up to Rs. 4 lakh per year. This financial support helps cover expenses such as purchasing sports uniforms and equipment, overseas training, and participation in competitions abroad,” Aadhav Arjuna said.

“Further, under the Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS), athletes with the potential to win medals at international-level competitions are provided financial assistance of up to Rs. 12 lakh per year. This funding supports the purchase of sports equipment and materials, overseas training, and participation in international competitions,” Aadhav Arjuna added.

(ANI)

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