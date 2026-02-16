T20 World Cup: Steve Smith replaces Josh Hazlewood in Australia squad

Advertisement

Colombo: Australia’s veteran batter Steve Smith has been added to the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 before the match against Sri Lanka, scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The 36-year-old batter is set to feature in Monday’s match against Sri Lanka after replacing the seamer Josh Hazlewood in the squad, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Australia’s squad has been boosted with the inclusion of Smith, following Josh Hazlewood’s withdrawal earlier this month. The Aussies had held off naming a replacement for the experienced right-arm bowler until just before their penultimate group game against Sri Lanka in Kandy, according to the ICC.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved Smith’s addition to Australia’s 15-player squad, making him eligible to play as early as Monday against Sri Lanka. “ICC regulations require any squad change to be submitted and activated at least one day before a match,” explained Australia selector Tony Dodemaide.

“With Steve available, and some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense for him to be activated and ready for selection if needed.”

Smith has not featured in a T20I for Australia since February 2024, when he last played against New Zealand in Auckland. However, he impressed in the recent Big Bash League and is expected to play the remaining group-stage matches against Sri Lanka and Oman.

After a surprising defeat to Zimbabwe on Friday, Australia will likely need victories in both remaining group matches to advance to the Super Eights.

Australia Updated Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

(Source: ANI)