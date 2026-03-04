T20 world Cup semifinals: South Africa to take on New Zealand

Advertisement

Kolkata: South Africa, with unbeaten momentum, is all set to face mighty New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Eden Garden at 7PM today. The sides have never faced each other at the knock out phase of the T20 World Cup.

The Proteas have looked dominant throughout the tournament, including a convincing group stage win over the Black Caps. Their pace heavy attack, featuring Kagiso Rabad and Lungi Ngidi, has thrived in the Indian conditions, while Keshav Maharaj has handled spin duties effectively. With the bat, skipper Aiden Markam has been in explosive form at the top by a powerful middle order comprising Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

When we come to the journey of News Zealand’s path to Semifinals has been less smooth. After mixed results in the group stage, they sealed qualification with a strong performance in the Super Eight. The return to Indian conditions could see them rely more on pace options such as Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, with flexibility in team selection.

Rachin Ravindra remains a key figure for the Black Caps, especially in crucial ICC matches, while Captain Mitchell Santer’s all-round depth gives the side balance.

However, New Zealand will need a complete performance to overcome a South Africa unit that has covered most bases in both departments.

Historically, South Africa hold a dominant record over New Zealand in T20 World Cups, having won all five previous meetings, though the teams have not faced each other in a knockout match in this format before.

Let’s see the Probable XI of South Africa Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the Probable XI of New Zealand Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson