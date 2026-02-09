T20 World Cup: Pakistan to play against India on February 15 in Colombo as per schedule!

Advertisement

Mumbai: Pakistan will play against India on February 15 in Colombo as per the schedule of the T20 World Cup! If reports of national media are to be believed, Pakistan has taken U-turn of its prior decision not to play the match and now the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to go ahead with the match.

The development comes hours after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Md Aminul Islam requested Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.

Meanwhile the BCB issued the following press release:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges.

In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.

Advertisement

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said: “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system.”

This apart, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over telephone conversation had urged Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow the Pakistan cricket team to play the match.

However, neither the Pakistan government nor the Pakistan Cricket Board has made any official announcement regarding the India-Pakistan match on February 15 in Colombo as per the schedule. But it is expected to take place soon.