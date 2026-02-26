T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 61 Runs; Pakistan face elimination threat

Advertisement

Colombo: New Zealand cricket team stormed to a commanding 61-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, virtually sealing their semi-final berth. The clash was played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Led by skipper Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps delivered a clinical all-round performance. After posting 168 for 7 in 20 overs, New Zealand bundled Sri Lanka out of contention, restricting them to 107 for 8.

Santner, McConchie turn the tide

Asked to bat first, New Zealand got off to a brisk start but soon found themselves in trouble after quick strikes from Sri Lanka’s bowlers. Just when the innings appeared to be slipping away, Cole McConchie and Santner stitched together a match-defining 84-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Santner played a captain’s knock, smashing 47 off 26 balls, while McConchie contributed an unbeaten 31. Their late surge, especially in the final five overs, shifted the momentum firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

Ravindra rattles Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Defending 169, New Zealand struck early and never allowed Sri Lanka to settle. The star of the night was Rachin Ravindra, who produced a sensational spell of 4 for 27 in his four overs.

Ravindra removed key batters, including Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka, dismantling the middle order and leaving the hosts reeling at 59 for 6. With the required rate soaring, Sri Lanka failed to mount any serious comeback and eventually folded for 107.

Pakistan’s qualification hopes dented

The result has also complicated matters for Pakistan national cricket team. Pakistan now faces a must-win situation in their final Super 8 encounter against Sri Lanka. However, victory alone may not be enough. They will also depend on England defeating New Zealand and could still be at the mercy of net run rate calculations.

For Sri Lanka, the defeat marks yet another disappointing T20 World Cup outing. Since lifting the trophy in 2014, they have failed to break into the semi-finals in successive editions.

With this comprehensive win, New Zealand has one foot in the knockout stage, while Sri Lanka bow out and Pakistan stare at an uncertain road ahead.