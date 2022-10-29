T20 World Cup: K.L. Rahul to open for India against South Africa, says batting coach Vikram Rathour

Perth: Ahead of India’s third Super 12 match against South Africa in Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth, batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that K.L. Rahul will open the batting in Sunday’s match at Perth, brushing aside suggestions of Rishabh Pant opening in place of him.

In India’s victories over Pakistan and Netherlands, Rahul hasn’t got the best of starts, scoring just 13 runs so far from both matches.

“No. we are not really thinking that. Two games isn’t anyways a good enough sample size. He’s been batting really well and has batted well in practice games also. So, we are not looking at any such thing at the moment,” said Rathour in the pre-match press conference.