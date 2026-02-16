T20 World Cup: India vs Netherlands match scheduled on this date, know details

Ahmedabad: India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match is all set to be played on February 18 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The match is scheduled to start from 7 PM onwards and the match toss will be done at 6:30 PM IST. The match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar and broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

This clash is going to be 36th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 with SuryaKumar Yadav to be leading the Indian team and Scott Edwards will be seen as the skipper of the Netherlands.

Scott Edwards, the skipper of the Netherlands, is a right handed batsman, Sweep Shot Specialist and a solid wicket-keeper. He has 1301 runs off 76 innings in T20 Internationals.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a right handed batsman, Right arm medium bowler with 3158 total runs and 117 highest runs against England. He is ranked on number 6 batting ranking in t20 World Cup records.

Indian T20 WC Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

Netherlands T20 WC Squad: Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Max O’Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Aryan Dutt, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Zach Lion-Cachet, Kyle Klein.