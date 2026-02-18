T20 World Cup: India to take on Netherlands; Know timing, venue, where to watch live match

Ahmedabad: India will play its last league match of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Netherlands today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match is scheduled to start from 7 PM onwards after the toss at 6.30 PM. The match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar and broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

This clash is going to be 36th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 with Suryakumar Yadav to be leading the Indian team and Scott Edwards will be seen as the skipper of the Netherlands.

The weather report for the match is all clear at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the chances of the match being interrupted by rain is zero percent.

The co-host team is aiming to mark yet another winning streak in the tournament. In their last match, India dominated against Pakistan and secured a 61-run victory. It also made India secure its place in super 8s for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Probable Indian T20 WC Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

Probable Netherlands T20 WC Squad: Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Max O’Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Aryan Dutt, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Zach Lion-Cachet, Kyle Klein.