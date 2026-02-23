T20 World Cup: India to play against Zimbabwe on this date, know time, venue

Chennai: India to play its super 8 T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe on February 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The match is scheduled to start from 7 PM onwards and the match toss will be done at 6:30 PM IST. The match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar and broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

This clash is going to be 8th match of Super 8 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 with SuryaKumar Yadav to captain the Indian team and Sikandar Raza will be seen leading the Zimbabwe team.

The Zimbabwe team has performed unbeatable with a win-loss score of 8 off 11. While India’s winning streak of 12 came to an end yesterday during the match against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Probable T20 World Cup squads:

India’s Probable T20 World Cup squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma

Zimbabwe’s Probable T20 World Cup squad:

Graeme Cremer, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande (wk), Brian Bennett, Tinotenda Maposa