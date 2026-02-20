T20 World Cup: India to face South Africa on this date; Know timing, venue, where to watch live match

Ahmedabad: India will play its super 8 match of T20 World Cup against South Africa on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match is scheduled to start from 7 PM onwards after the toss at 6.30 PM. The match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar and broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

This clash is going to be the 3rd match of the super 8s in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 with Suryakumar Yadav to be leading the Indian team and Aiden Markram will be seen as the skipper of the South Africa.

The match is going to be a great entertainment for all as both the teams are seen as unbeaten in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. In the previous match South Africa defeated UAE by six wickets in New Delhi, chasing down a modest target of 123 in 13.2 overs. While India defeating Netherlands at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium by 17-runs.

Probable squads for the match:

Indian T20 World Cup squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jaspri Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

South African T20 World Cup Squad:

David Miller, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram (c), Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka.