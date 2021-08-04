T20 World Cup: India to face Pakistan on October 24 in UAE

The much-awaited match, the clash between Arch-rivals India and Pakistan to be held on October 24 in the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The date for the grand event has been decided with the full schedule, set to get the International Cricket Council’s nod by August 2nd week.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced the groups for T20 Men’s World Cup 2021, while India and Pakistan were kept in the same group.

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, Eire

Group B: Oman, Bangladesh, PNG, Scotland

Super 12s:

Group 1 – England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Winner group A, and Runner up group B

Group 2- India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner group B, and Runner up group A

The T20 World Cup will be held in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14 and INDvsPAK has been scheduled on October 24, Sunday. This high-octane rivalry has a different fan base and is going to spice up your Sunday.