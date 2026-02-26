T20 World Cup: India set 257-run target for Zimbabwe in Chennai run-fest

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): India posted a massive total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in their Super Eight clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, setting a daunting target of 257 runs.

This is India’s second-highest total in T20 World Cup history and the highest of the ongoing edition. Overall, it stands as India’s fifth-highest team total in the shortest format.

Now, Zimbabwe need to pull off a historic run-chase to win this match and stay alive in the tournament. They have already suffered a defeat against the West Indies in Group 1. Only two teams will qualify for the semis from the group.

Asked to bat first in Chennai, India opened the batting with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who made his comeback in the playing XI. India made two changes in their playing XI, replacing Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar with Samson and Axar Patel.

The opening duo added 48 runs in just 22 balls, with Samson contributing 24 runs, including one four and two sixes.

Ishan Kishan came to bat at number three and made 38 runs off 24 balls with the help of four fours and a six. He added 72 runs for the second wicket with Abhishek Sharma (55 runs off 30 balls). Sharma hit four sixes and as many fours as he hit his first half-century in the T20 World Cup.

Kishan gave his wicket to Sikandar Raza in the 11th over, and Suryakumar Yadav joined Sharma on the pitch. Yadav opened his arms and hit a quick 33 off just 13 balls, with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes. He holed out in the 15th over while trying to hit another six.

Tilak Varma came to bat at number six and went berserk, hitting four sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 44-run knock off just 16 balls. He added 84 runs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya.

Pandya made 50 not out off just 23 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes, which helped India set a big target of 257 runs for the Chevrons.17 sixes by India in this innings is the joint most by them in a T20 World Cup innings, surpassing 15 against Australia in Gros Islet in the 2024 edition.

India have hit 63 sixes this World Cup so far – the most by them in an edition of the tournament, surpassing 61 in 2024; only West Indies’ tally of 66 this edition ranks higher for a team.

Blessing Muzarabani, Tonitenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava and Raza took a wicket each for Zimbabwe.

Brief Score: India 256/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55, Hardik Pandya 50*; Sikandar Raza 1/29).

(ANI)