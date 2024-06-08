T20 World Cup: History of India vs Pakistan in numbers, full list of matches and more

New York: India vs Pakistan, one of the biggest cricketing rivalry looks to renew itself at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as both the sides will meet for the seventh time in the T20 World Cup.

India holds the advantage over their nemesis with five victories whereas Pakistan has won on only one occasion, the infamous defeat in the 2021 edition where they lost by 10 wickets. The one remaining game was the famous tie between the two sides in the 2007 edition that India went on to win by a bowl-out (3-0).

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups:

September 14, 2007: Tied and India won via bowl out in Durban

September 24, 2007: India won by 5 runs in Johannesburg

September 30, 2012: India won by 8 wickets in Colombo

March 21, 2014: India won by 7 wickets in Dhaka

March 19, 2016: India won by 6 wickets in Kolkata

October 24, 2021: Pakistan won by 10 wickets in Dubai

October 23, 2022: India won by 4 wickets Melbourne

Another interesting stat to remember going into the game is that the team batting second has won every game in the T20 World Cup since India’s win over the Men in Green in the 2007 finals.

Highest Scorer for India vs Pak:

Virat Kohli’s 488 runs in 10 T20 Internationals vs the men in green makes him the highest run scorer in the history of the tournament.

Highest scorers for Pakistan vs Ind:

Mohammed Rizwan’s 197 runs in four innings has seen him become the highest run scorer for Pakistan against India in T20 Internationals

Most wickets:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umar Gul and Hardik Pandya are the highest wicket takers in T20I’s between the two teams with 11 scalps to their name followed by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Nawaz with six wickets to their name.

Virat Kohli’s 82 run innings against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021 remains the highest score by a batsman in a match between the two whereas Mohammad Nawaz’s 4/18 in the 2007 edition remains the best bowling spell by a bowler in the history of this iconic fixture.