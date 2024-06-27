T20 World Cup: England win toss and opt to field first in India vs England Semi-final 2

New Delhi: In the T20 World Cup today, England won the toss and opted to field first in the India vs England Semi-final 2. It is to be noted that the toss in the second semi-final of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup between India and England had been officially delayed due to rain at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday.

In the run-up to the highly anticipated clash, which is a re-match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in Adelaide, weather forecasts always hinted at the constant threat of rain disrupting the proceedings.

On Thursday morning, various reports emerged of rain in Georgetown three hours before the scheduled toss time, which eventually stopped in time for the ground to dry up.

But at 6:50 pm India time, rain returned at the venue, with dark clouds looming around. It meant the ground staff put the covers on the pitch plus playing square quickly. As soon as the rain got heavier, both teams had to abandon their warm-ups and move towards their respective dressing rooms.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood