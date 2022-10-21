T20 World Cup: Allrounder Green not to be hurried into XI immediately, confirms Finch as Kiwi challenge beckons

Sydney: Tall Australian allrounder Cameron Green, who was included as a replacement for the injured Josh Inglis in the 15-member squad, will not be included in the playing XI for the opening ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 opener against New Zealand on Saturday, indicated skipper Aaron Finch, adding he had taken the “risk” of going with just one wicketkeeper in the showpiece event.

Australia lost their reserve wicketkeeper Inglis to a freak injury on the golf course and brought in Green in the 15-member squad. The defending champions go into the tournament with just one specialist wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade.

Asked if Cameron Green will come into the side for the opening Super 12 game against New Zealand straightaway, Finch said he doesn’t think so.

“No, I don’t think so. He’s (Green) just arrived this morning in from Perth. He’s come in as cover (for Inglis). We’ve taken the risk and not gone with the extra keeper, which obviously had a degree of risk to it, but we feel as though Cam (Cameron Green) gives us a little bit better balance to the squad,” said Finch in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Finch said the idea behind not getting a reserve wicketkeeper in the squad was because Wade had an extremely good record of remaining injury-free.

“Matty Wade is very resilient, touch wood. We went through some numbers, and I think it’s 0.5 of a per cent chance that something’s happened in the past in T20 cricket to a keeper that’s ruled him out on the day of the game. We feel as though, if something was to happen pre-game and it ruled him out for the tournament, like at training or something, then there would still be enough time.

“That’s the reason. It’s definitely a risk, no doubt about that, but it’s probably one we’re prepared to take more so than covering a fast bowler, a batter, and an all-rounder. We feel that’s a really crucial skill set,” added Finch.